The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyepong, has presented 150,000 facemasks to the Presidency.

The Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, received the items on behalf of the government.

Mr Agyapong handed over the masks to the Chief of Staff on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Meanwhile, 16 people have now died from the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has said.

The caseload has gone up to 1,671 from the previous 1,550.

According to Dr Kuma-Aboagye, 563 of them were from general surveillance.

He said 1,461 are well or showing “no symptoms and responding to treatment”.

Out of the total cases, Dr Kuma-Aboagye said six patients are “critically ill” with two of them at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), three at Ga East Municipal Hospital and one at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The GHS D-G said so far the number of recoveries has increased to 188 while more patients are awaiting their second test to be added to the recoveries category.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 1,433, Ashanti Region – 84, Eastern Region – 57, Upper East Region – 18, Oti Region – 17, Central Region – 17, Northern Region – 13, Volta Region – 11, Western Region – 9, Upper West Region – 8, North-East Region – 2, Western North Region – 1.

Four regions, Savannah, Bono, Ahafo and Bono East are COVID-19-free.