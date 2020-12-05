4 hours ago

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyepong has criticized the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi after he linked Akufo-Addo’s alleged bribery video to the murder of Ahmed Suale.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, "I believe that the murder of Ahmed Hussein Suale was a case of mistaken identity...“The guy who recorded the tape is called Salis Yakubu Atsuluho. He used to work with Anas Aremeyaw Anas, partner of Kweku Baako. He fell out with Anas but recorded this when he was with Anas. When he fell out with Anas, he started working with Kennedy Agyapong.”

“He is the guy behind the thing Kennedy Agyapong did to Anas. Now he is no more with Kennedy Agyapong because of this video. They heard his name as a staff of Anas and went to kill an innocent man. I believe that the murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale was on grounds of mistaken identity,” he added.

Kennedy Agyepong who was speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM described Sammy as toxic to the NDC and further threatened to expose the biggest opposition party and ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Listen to him in the video below