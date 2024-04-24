1 hour ago

George Oti Bonsu, a financier of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opened up on the demolition of his property in Adjiriganor, a suburb of Accra, in a land feud involving the family of the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia.

Addressing a press conference this week from the site of the demolition that took place in the first week of April, Bonsu lamented how his investment had been pulled down without just cause and against court orders.

He put the issue down to the fact that those he was in court with were close to the corridors of power.

He mentioned having made representations to the Ramadan family, who are contesting ownership of the land with him, adding that regrettably, his efforts fell on deaf ears.

"Abu Ramadan and the Second Lady, I sent a delegation to them asking them to take the facility (as a gift), I did all it takes including approaching President Kufuor who dispatched Fred Oware to look into the matter.

"But Abu Ramadan insisted that his father bought the parcel during his days as a police and they needed it demolished to build a family house. I asked that they share the houses instead of demolishing them but this is what power can do.

"This can happen to anyone and National Security has yet to bring them (demolishing party) to book. I took every necessary step but what power can do is what has played out," he lamented.

Oti Bonsu, a brother of Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong insisted that he had legitimately bought the land from the three families that are the legal custodians of the particular land.

He challenged the other party to produce similar evidence.

The demolition was reported via a social media post by Ken Agyapong's son who shared a video with the caption: "When power gets to people’s head. The System is not working."

He tagged the president and vice president in the April 7, 2024 X post.

Source: Ghanaweb