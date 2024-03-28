1 hour ago

Kenpong Football Academy has taken a significant step in advancing the careers of three of its promising talents by transferring them to FC Bastia in France.

The trio consists of Richard Okyere, known for his skillful midfield play and precise passing, Bossman Afirim Debra, a forward renowned for his goal-scoring prowess, and Abdul Razak Nuhu, a defensive stalwart.

Their selection for this opportunity underscores the collaborative effort between Kenpong Football Academy and FC Bastia, aimed at honing the skills of promising talents from the Ghanaian academy.

This initiative is part of a broader program aimed at further developing young footballers, preparing them for potential transfers abroad and enhancing their overall footballing capabilities.

Situated in Winneba, Kenpong Football Academy is dedicated to training and nurturing young football talents, equipping them with the skills and mindset needed to excel in the competitive world of football on a global scale.