5 hours ago

Kenya’s health ministry is now allowing people to not wear face masks in open places.

The government has however encouraged people attending events indoors to wear face masks and while travelling using public means of transport.

The measures of social distancing and hand washing will remain in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Mandatory quarantine and isolation of confirmed cases has also been stopped.

Indoor meetings and in-person worship in full capacity will resume as long as all those attending are fully vaccinated.

The Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe said the inter-faith council would provide more guidelines on the resumption of services.

The changes follow a significant decline in Covid-19 infections in the country. Positivity rates have remained below 5% for the past month, Mr Kagwe continued.

Kenyans have been urged to get vaccinated with more than seven million people fully vaccinated, comprising 28.5% of the general population of adults.

Kenya imposed mandatory mask wearing in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

Source: BBC