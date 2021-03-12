1 hour ago

Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga has been placed under quarantine after returning positive tests for coronavirus on Thursday evening.

Mr Odinga was admitted to hospital on Tuesday in the capital, Nairobi, after developing fatigue, according to his family.

“He’s responding well to the treatment he is receiving… and remains upbeat. We are continuing to monitor his progress,” his doctor said in a statement.

Mr Odinga later said in a statement that he “feels strong and is in good shape” but had agreed with doctors to undertake mandatory quarantine.

Kenya is experiencing a third wave of Covid-19 infections, according to the health minister.

The country recorded 829 new cases on Thursday – its highest number of daily cases this year.

Mr Odinga, 76, is among politicians who have been holding countrywide political rallies over the last couple of months with no precautionary safety measures taken.

Source: BBC