After a huge spike of recorded covid infections in the country, Kenya has declared November the darkest month since the coronavirus pandemic struck the country in March



Health minister Mutahi Kagwe said the number of cases recorded this month has doubled those recorded in October and September combined.

The total number of confirmed cases in the East African nation now stands at 83, 316.

According to the ministry of health, over 28,000 cases and 456 deaths were recorded in November.

Authorities in the country now fear that cases may increase during the December festivities,