3 hours ago

A Kenyan governor and four of his children have been arraigned in court over the alleged embezzlement of public funds amounting to 73m Kenyan shillings ($675,000; £511,000).

Governor Okoth Obado of Migori county in western Kenya is accused of indirectly receiving the money through his children - who received multiple payments from companies trading with the county government

The money was used to, among other things, pay for his children's school fees, upkeep, maintenance and medical bills in Australia and the UK, according to the public prosecutor.

Mr Obado and his co-accused have pleaded not guilty to the charges and asked to be released on bail pending trial.

The governor and his children were arrested on Wednesday after being summoned for questioning by anti-corruption officials.

They have been charged alongside directors of the companies named in the court papers.

The governor was in September 2018 charged with aiding and abetting the brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend, who was a pregnant university student.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released on bail. That case is still ongoing.

