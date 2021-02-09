1 hour ago

The Chiefs and Queen mothers of the Dzodze Traditional Area in the Ketu North Municipality have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider the re-appointment of Kofi Samuel Ahiave Dzamesi as a Minister to serve for the second time under his government.

Mr. Kofi Dzamesi is a former Volta Regional Minister under the Kufour administration and also served as the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs under Nana Addo’s first term between 2017-2021.

The call from the Chiefs follows a clear omission of Mr. Dzamesi’s name from the list of ministerial nominees so far announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to a statement issued by the Chiefs and signed by Torgbui Dey III, the traditional leaders noted that, “Mr. Dzamesi is an industrious son of the land whose contributions towards development have been phenomenal and diverse.”

They explained further that Mr. Dzamesi’s involvement in politics in the area, having contested as the NPP’s Parliamentary candidate four times in Ketu North has brought a political competition to the ultimate benefit of the constituency.

“In as much as chiefs are not to partake in active politics, we, together with our people, ultimately benefit from the political competition between the two major parties in the area as each side tries to present a better solution to our challenges,” they explained.

The statement further added that, “From his days as a Regional Minister during the erstwhile Kufuor’s administration and as a Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister under your tenure, we have come to see that he is a very good development agent.”

“We have also not been surprised that his development-oriented kind of leadership has also seen him won the hearts of a lot of our people in the constituency. No wonder he managed to garner about 23,000 votes when he contested in the 2020 general elections to represent the people in Parliament. This love that is generating around him also saw Your Excellency garner about 15,000 votes in the same election. This, for us, is unprecedented and commendable because he who climbs a fruitful tree must be supported,” as our elders will say.