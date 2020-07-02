26 minutes ago

A meeting for assembly members in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region ended inconclusively following a near fisticuff on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

The meeting was convened to discuss a committee report on the municipality’s development, justice, and security.

During proceedings, it emerged that, the recent deployment of military officers to the area was missing in the report of which the perceived pro- National Democratic Congress (NDC) assembly members requested for an explanation.

The assembly members stated that they were seeking the rationale for the presence of the military in the area as well as the cost involved and during the discussion, one Wilfred Dakunya of the Akame Electoral Area stood up to speak at a time he had not been called.

This compelled another member, Richard Nyavi who was already on the floor to order Mr Dakunya to resume his seat over the alleged inappropriate interjection but that angered Mr Dakunya who allegedly slapped Mr Nyavi later, according to reports.