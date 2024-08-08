1 hour ago

Kevin DANSO of Lens during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Lens and Reims at Stade Felix Bollaert on October 1, 2021 in Lens, France. (Photo by Matthieu Mirville/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Austrian-Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso played a pivotal role in RC Lens' 3-1 triumph over FC Versailles 78 in a recent pre-season friendly.

The 25-year-old not only delivered a stellar defensive performance but also contributed a crucial goal, helping his team regain control of the match after Versailles had leveled the score.

The game saw Lens take the lead through Rémy Lascary, but Versailles quickly equalized. Danso then stepped up, scoring a vital goal that restored Lens' advantage.

Adrien Thomasson later sealed the victory with a third goal.

Danso’s impressive display comes on the heels of a successful Euro 2024 campaign with Austria, where the team reached the round of 16.

Since joining Lens from FC Augsburg in 2021, Danso has become an integral part of the squad.

His importance to the team was further cemented with a contract extension in 2023, keeping him at the club until 2027.

As he continues to solidify his reputation as a key player for both club and country, Danso’s consistent performances could soon draw the attention of top European clubs.