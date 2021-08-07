4 hours ago

The sports coordinator of French Ligue 1 side RC Lens, Florent Ghisolfi says that Kevin Danso was a to priority for his side and they had to do everything to get him.

Danso has completed a permanent move from German side FC Augsburg to French outfit RC Lens in the ongoing summer transfer window.

According to the Florent Ghisolfi, they had to display a lot of patience before they were able to sign the defender as his former club proved very difficult.

The player at a point had to boycott training before Augsburg agreed to transfer him to the French Ligue 1 side.

Speaking after his signing the Arnaud Pouille says that they have acquired a real gem in the signing of Kevin Danso.

Florent Ghisolfi, Club sports coordinator: “Kevin was our top priority. His ability to evolve in central defense as well as in a recuperative environment make him a versatile profile with strong physical skills but also a very interesting tactical science at his age. We welcome a thoughtful and determined player who wants to confirm the promises that have accompanied his young career. Welcome to the power of Bollaert! "