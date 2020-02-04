3 hours ago

German news paper Bild has reported that two German clubs wanted to sign Youngster Kevin Danso in the winter transfer window from Premier League side Southampton.

the 21-year-old was reportedly the subject of transfer speculation to the Bundesliga in the winter transfer window with not just Leipzig but struggling FC Koln also making enquiries.

Leipzig had a hectic transfer window as they sought to bring in reinforcements to aid their title tilt, losing out on Valentino Lazaro to Newcastle United and failing to pull off deals for Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen, Freiburg’s Robin Koch and Benjamin Hennrichs.

They did agree personal terms with Hennrichs but refused to meet Monaco’s valuation of the full-back.

Bild state their focus then shifted to Danso, but a deal to take the Austrian- born Ghanaian could not be finalised before the transfer window closed last Friday.

According to the newspaper, Danso is unhappy Southampton because of a lack of minutes on the pitch.

Since November, he has only made two FA Cup appearances under coach Ralph Hasenhuttl and was on the bench at Anfield on Saturday.