2 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso's highly anticipated transfer to AS Roma has collapsed following unsuccessful medical examinations.

The Serie A club, based in the Italian capital, cited health complications as the reason for backing out of the deal just before the transfer deadline.

RC Lens, Danso's current club, has expressed dissatisfaction with the failed transfer. In a strongly-worded statement, RC Lens criticized the prolonged medical evaluation process that led to the deal falling through.

The statement read: "In close talks with AS Roma after a full agreement was reached with Racing, Kevin Danso will not join the club from the Louve.

The long interpretation of a medical examination is at the origin of this aborted transfer.

The club is wondering about the deep reasons for the non-validation of this movement for a meticulously monitored player who has played more than 30 matches on French and international pitches."

The agreed transfer fee of €25 million, including add-ons, was set for a move that would have included a one-year loan stint at Roma.

Despite the failed transfer, RC Lens has reaffirmed their confidence in Danso, who will continue with the club and follow an adapted protocol before rejoining the team.

Danso, born to Ghanaian parents in Austria, remains capped by the Austrian national team and ineligible to represent Ghana internationally.