Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng want to play three seasons for Turkish giants Beşiktaş, saying "there is a positive atmosphere."

The 32-year old joined Beşiktaş on loan from Fiorentina in the January transfer window.

Boateng in an interview stated he has always wanted to play for the Turkish giant and has set his eyes on staying for three seasons.

"Before I came, I was told," There is a lot of pressure on the team, the team is not going well in the league and it is not good in the ranking," he said

"But after coming here I saw this, there is a positive atmosphere. In the sense of togetherness and friendship, the situation in the team is very good.

It is difficult to achieve this. It is difficult to achieve this unity and companionship when things go bad. I saw this here. The fact that the teacher came from the exhibition caused a great excitement and enthusiasm here. ”

He said he had had much information about the club before he joined the club.

"Although I had a meeting with Beşiktaş before, my transfer did not take place. But you will never be late. But of course, when I saw the atmosphere in the match, he told reporters.

" I could have come before . " I want to stay the longest time, I want to stay for 3 years. But of course I have to ask my wife, "he ended.

According to reports Beskitas are likely to offer him a permanent contract if he is able to play nine games without injury.

Boateng scored his debut goal for Beskitas against Gaziantep over the weekend.