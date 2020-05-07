1 hour ago

After twelve years of a glittering career, ex-French international, Franck Ribery left FC Bayern in the summer of last year for AC Fiorentina.

As his former teammate, Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals Ribery's departure was not entirely voluntary.

Kevin-Prince Boateng, who had shared the changing room with Ribery at AC Fiorentina for half a year, is now claiming that the forward had by no means pushed for an exit.

"Franck Ribery would never have changed voluntarily. He is in love with this club. Franck only said good things about Bayern," said Boateng, who made his move to Besiktas Istanbul in January, in an interview with SPORT1.

Ribery has a contract with Fiorentina until 2021.

Before the Corona Virus caused a compulsory break, the winger made eleven appearances with four goals.

It would have been more if the 37-year-old had not torn the syndesmosis ribbon.