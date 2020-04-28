58 minutes ago

Ghanaian international Kevin Prince Boateng has reiterated his love for his current Besiktas, saying his move to Turkey was a "good choice".

The 33-year-old made sincere statements on Sky Sport 24 live broadcast as the Turkish league is on break following the Coronavirus scare.

Speaking about his football life, the 33-year-old player said he found himself in Beşiktaş.

Stating that he felt good again with the black and white team, Boateng said, "I found myself in Beşiktaş again. Istanbul is a very beautiful city. Beşiktaş was a very good choice for me. I felt very good again with my teammates and coach Sergen Yalçın. "

Besiktas is Boateng's 13th club in his professional career, after a move from Fiorentina on loan.

The Ghanaian International has played for a host of top clubs in his football career.

He has played in the top leagues in Europe for clubs such as Hertha Berlin, Tottenham, Dortmund, Portsmouth, Genoa, AC Milan, Schalke O4, UD Las Palmas, Frankfurt, Sassuolo, Barcelona and Fiorentina.