59 minutes ago

Ghanaian International Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed how his planned move to Bundesliga club Hertha BSC Berlin was blocked coach Jürgen Klinsmann.

The former Ghana international says he had huge ambitions for his boyhood club and was keen to return there in January.

In addition to other top stars, he also wanted to bring a new stadium anthem to the capital.

Kevin-Prince Boateng, football professional from Beşiktaş Istanbul, wanted to switch back to the Bundesliga during the winter break and join the Hertha BSC team. The Berlin-born offensive player announced this in an interview with “Spiegel”.

Boateng, who played for Hertha in his youth, was ready to go scoring in the capital before moving to Turkey. But Boateng not only wanted to strengthen the Bundesliga team with his qualities, but also to attract other top footballers to Berlin.

“Then I would have just taken the phone and called Götze and the Draxler and said: Come here, boys, let’s build something up here. It was my plan that I could make Hertha attractive again,” said Boateng in “Spiegel” .

But it did not get to that. Boateng sent a message to Jürgen Klinsmann, who was then Hertha coach, but never received an answer. As a result, Hertha fans not only had to do without a new offensive player, but also a new stadium anthem. Boateng wanted to modernize the entry song “Just home” with Berlin rappers.