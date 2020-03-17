1 hour ago

Wife of Ghanaian Star Kevin Prince Boateng has launched a campaign in support of quarantine exercises ongoing in Italy as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Satta posted a photo in bikini to remember the beauties of Italy, a country struggling to deal with the deadly virus.

Within the periodical of costume, she recalled the beauties and peculiarities of Milan: Coronavirus city ​​in full emergency , as well as the whole boot. Now Satta , a few days later, is keen to pay homage to Sardinia with a shot taken from the recent past.

"We look forward and hope that everything returns to normal ....Meanwhile, I remember wonderful moments in my beloved Sardinia," she captioned the picture, which received a tick from her husband.

And we would need more, this time he is in excellent company: in fact, many join the Boa's compliments for a beauty that never fades. In spite of everything.

Melissa Satta , Bostonian by birth, Italian by adoption. The ex tissue, grown in Sardinia, cannot help - in a difficult moment like this for the country The model and influencer, in recent days, had already posed for Vanity Fair .