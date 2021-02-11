25 minutes ago

A 70th penalty fromKevin-Prince Boateng is all that AC Monza needed to avoid a home defeat to Empoli.

The Ghanaian international registered his sixth goal of the season for the Italian Serie B on Saturday afternoon.

AC Monza managed to hold Empoli to a 1-1 home stalemate in their match-week 21 fixture at the U-Power Stadium.

The visitors opened the score through Leonardo Mancuso on the 2nd minute which made AC Monza fought hard for a point after recess.

Boateng rescued AC Monza from a painful home loss after neatly converting a spot-kick awarded to them on 70th minute of the game.

The 33-year-old lasted for 75 minutes of the game action as he got replaced by Marco D'Alessandro.

Boateng has second six goals and provided four assists in his 18 game outings for AC Monza in his debut season