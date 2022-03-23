17 minutes ago

Albanian side KF Tirana has been handed a transfer ban by world football governing body FIFA for failing to pay reigning Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak what is due them on the onward transfer of midfielder Winful Cobbinah.

FIFA gave KF Tirana an order to pay Hearts of Oak their onward transfer fee following the transfer of their former player Winful Cobbinah to Egyptian side Ceramica Cleopatra.

Hearts of Oak after having persistently tried to to get their money paid them by KF Tirana to no avail decided to report the Albania side to FIFA's Player Status Committee.

The Albania side were then ordered by FIFA to pay Hearts of Oak what is due them by 45 days an order which elapsed on Friday 18th February,2022.

After failing to comply with the directive FIFA had no option than to place a transfer ban on the club which prevents them from registering new players.

The Albanian Football Federation have been directive by FIFA to oversee that KF Tirana complies.

They will only be free to register new players if they settle their indebtedness to Accra Hearts of Oak.