KGL Group, a wholly owned Ghanaian group of subsidiaries, lent support to host the maiden Ghana Diaspora Investment Summit 2021 organised by the Ghana Investments Promotions (GIPC).

The event held on the theme: 'The New Normal: Leveraging Diaspora Investments To Build Back Better’ sought to highlight Diasporan collaborative investments as an integral lever to spur rebound growth in the fallout of the global pandemic.

The summit brought together policy makers, corporate entities, private sector business and investors, both local and across the diaspora, to engage, identify entry barriers and propose viable solutions to create an enabling environment to foster direct local investments.

The two-day event was held on June 23rd and 24th at the Kempinski Hotel, and as part of the keynote addresses, the Chief Executive Officer of the GIPC, Mr Yoofi Grant and Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, provided an overview of the collaborative effort between the government and the GIPC to minimise entry barriers to investments and provide a sustainable environment conducive to business growth.

The Executive Chairman of KGL Group Mr Alex Dadey, advocated multilateral collaboration and Diaspora socio economic inclusion to drive and spur growth in the country.

Speaking from his perspective as a Diasporan entrepreneur with over 30 years experience working across multiple industries, he stressed the need for multilateral collaboration and Diaspora socio-economic inclusion.

Recounting from his experience working in the UK and Ghana across different sectors; Agriculture, Fintech, Trade Finance, Technology and his most recent venture into technology service delivery partnerships with public sector institutions such as the NLA, Mr Dadey broke down inward investments into four distinct categories: Remittances, Direct, Portfolio and Philantrophic investments.

In his submission at the event, Mr Dadey also identified a two-prong approach of a deliberate policy on the part of government to drive local and Diaspora collaboration combined with promoting the revenue generation success stories of Diasporans, as levers to make direct investments attractive. It is also to help guide prospective investors across the Diaspora to navigate the boundless local investment opportunities in Ghana.

The two-day event also provided a business development platform for participants to engage across different sectors: Agriculture, Real Estate, Technology, Fin-Tech and FMCG under a series of structured business to business sessions.

Mr Dadey has been a strong advocate for diasporan collaboration, and instrumental in initiating the recent edition of the Diasporan Homecoming Summit in 2017 and the Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit in the UK, platforms which collectively roped in significant investments to leverage Ghana’s burgeoning opportunities.

The event climaxed with Mr Dadey reaffirming KGL Group's commitment to foster local and Diaspora socio economic inclusion as sponsors for the maiden Diaspora Investment Summit event.

