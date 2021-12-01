29 minutes ago

NAME: Desidero Football Academy

FOUNDED: 23rd May, 1989

FOUNDER: George Kwaku Boahen

HOME GROUND: Dr Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu sports complex, New Fadama

Desidero which means "Desire" in Latin affiliated was initially affiliated to the then NYCJL at the Kaneshie Sports Complex as Under 12 side in 1995 but later moved to the Accra Metropolitan Football Association Division One Colts League.

In 2003 Desidero qualified to play in the Premier Colts League before playing in the Coca Cola Championship in 2009 at Tema.

The Fadama based side later won the Accra North District and Greater Accra Inter District Championship for 2020/21 Juvenile League to qualify for the KGL Inter Clubs Champions League as Greater Accra Champions.

Some of the notable products of the club include Mark Sekyere (Former Asante Kotoko, ASEC), Gideon Baah (Shakter Karagandy), Bernard Mensah (Kayserispor) and Reuben Ayarna (Kuopion Palloseura).

Others are George Ofosu Frimpong, Ibrahim Arafat Mensah (FC slovan), Najeeb Abass (TP Mazembe), Latif Blessing (Los Angeles FC), Isaac John Amoah (Real Valladolid) and Robert Kumadey (Astera Tripoli).

Desidero Football Academy aims to win the first edition of the KGL U-17 Inter Clubs Champions League.