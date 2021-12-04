5 hours ago

Aboso Soccer Reform FC is a juvenile club established in the 2005 by a group of young men who had passion for the game.

The club located at Aboso in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipal in the Western Region of Ghana.

The club has gone through good and bad times but remains solid with the aim of grooming talents for the Country.

The club is currently the Champions of both Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal and Western Regional Colts U-17.

Aboso Soccer Reform FC will play in the novel KGL U-17 Inter Club Champions which will run from Monday, December 21, 2021 in Accra.

As Champions of the Western Region, their aim to rub shoulders with clubs from the other Regions for the coveted trophy.