2 hours ago

Juvenile players from Ghana's ten (10) football regions have undergone a prioritised safeguarding orientation ahead of the start of the 2024 KGL Foundation Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship, which commences on Friday, July 26, 2024.

The regional delegations arrived on Thursday morning to undergo arrival formalities before being taken through safeguarding protocols.

The Ghana Football Association prioritizes safeguarding which is a key policy initiative by CAF and FIFA.

The primary mission of safeguarding is to ensure the well-being of all the juvenile players and Coaches that will participate in the Championship by creating a safe environment that is free from harm, abuse, and exploitation. The need for these young footballers to be treated with respect and dignity also forms a key part of the safeguarding policy.

GFA Safeguarding Officer, Obed Tuffour, took the players through the session at the GFA's Technical centre, the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

Executive Council member, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Director of the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Mrs. Winifred Mawudeku, members of the Organising committee and some staff of the GFA were in attendance.

It is anticipated that this orientation on safeguarding will create a conducive atmosphere for the holding of a successful tournament.