2 hours ago

Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has won the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award for the Best Airport by Size and Region for 2021 in Africa.

It is the third straight year the award has gone to the KIA after its victories in both 2019 and 2020.

The award, presented by the Airports Council International (ACI), takes into account airports that cater for two to five million passengers a year in Africa.

“The award is in recognition of the successful efforts of all stakeholders in providing a superior customer experience during the most difficult and challenging years of the pandemic,” the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) said in a statement.

“After a second year of the pandemic, this year’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award winners are especially reflective of Customer Experience Leadership during the most challenging time in our sector’s history. We are exceedingly proud of their stellar leadership in delivering the very best customer experience,” the ACI’s World Director General, Luis Felipe de Olivera said.

The Airport Service Quality Award program is the world’s leading Airport Customer Experience Measurement and Benchmarking program.

The ASQ Departures Programme measures passenger satisfaction on departure across 34 Key Performance Indicators.

More than half of the world’s travellers pass through an ASQ Airport, of which the Kotoka International Airport is one.

ACI, in partnership with Amadeus, will be celebrating the 2021 ASQ winners at an awards ceremony on September 14, 2022 in Krakow, Poland during the ASQ Forum & ACI Customer Experience Global Summit.

Source: citifmonline