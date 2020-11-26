1 hour ago

A KIA truck full of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been involved in a near-fatal accident.

Information reaching Adomonline.com suggests the incident occurred at Brohane junction in the Tain district of the Ahafo Region.

The supporters, numbering about 150, were said to be travelling for a party programme at Kabruno at Banda Central.

Reports indicate they were travelling in a sprinter bus and the KIA truck.

Witnesses explain the truck’s tyre burst, causing it to somersault and eventually throwing occupants into a nearby gutter.

The driver of the sprinter bus, who was leading the journey, told Adom News he disembarked his passengers in order to convey the victims to the hospital.

They were conveyed to the Nsorkor Hospital but patients had to be administered treatment on the floor as the hospital run out of beds due to the large numbers.

Two persons are said to be in critical condition and have been referred to the Techiman Holy Family Hospital.