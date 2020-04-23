1 hour ago

Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai, President of the Pro Fighting Factory and two times Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Kick boxer of the year on Thursday presented food items to the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) and the only genuine Muay Thai team in Ghana.

The items were presented by the immediate past president of the Ghana Kick Boxing Association Nii Adote Dzata I, Mankralo of Sempe and Sakaman at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Nii Dzata I aka Joe Mingle said the Switzerland based trainer and champion has done well and other Ghanaian fighters who are living outside must emulate the worthy and unique example.

He also urged the boxers and kick boxers not to relent in their training, but take sports as a serious business and they would succeed.

The President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Mr. George Lamptey who was presented commended the WBC Muay Thai Champion, Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai for the wonderful gesture of donating various food items which included bags of rice, gari, bread, cooking oil and crates of eggs to the federation.

He said the example must be followed by all sportsmen and women, and federation heads must copy his example.

Coach Ofori Asare, technical director of the Black Bombers said they were surprised as the items came at the right time when they were in need after the lock down.

Isaac Doku, coach of the Pro Fighting Factory said the donation was virtuous, and it would go a lock way to help the athletes. He noted that this is not the first time that Lawrence is donating as he did same to the elderly people at La last week and now it’s the term of the athletes.

He promised that they are not going to rest, but keep on training and be ever ready to defend the flag of Ghana when called up for any championship.

Mr. Michael Amanor, Administrative Manager of the Pro Fighting Factory revealed that they planned to help the sportsmen who were at home during the lock down as most of them are unemployed and the items will go a long way in sustaining their families.

He hailed Nyayo Nmai and advised the athletes to abide by the health protocols of washing hands frequently with soap under running water, staying and training at home as well as applying social distance to stop the spread of the coronavirus which is real.

Jonathan Euro, the 2018 SWAG Kick boxer of the year received the items on behalf of his colleagues, while Tokyo 2020 Games bound, Samuel Takyi and Rio 2016 Olympian, Wahid Omar collected on behalf of the boxers.