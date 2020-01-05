2 hours ago

All is set for the commencement of this year’s Ashanti Regional inter schools soccer competition for the 2019/2020 academic year.

The raging battle between the National Sports Authority and the Schools and Colleges Sports Federation for the Ashanti Region has finally ended as the two sides have reached an amicable settlement over the payment for the use of the Stadium facility.

The soccer competition is therefore scheduled to start on Thursday 16th January and end on Friday the 24th of January, 2020.

The Baba Yara Stadium will witness the eight preliminary elimination round of 32 matches on Thursday with another eight set for Friday 17th January. The eight round of sixteen matches will go down on Monday 20th January while the four quarter final matches takes place on Tuesday the 21st of January. The semi finals will be played on Wednesday the 22nd of January. There will be a day’s rest before the final showdown on Friday 24th January, 2020.

The National Sports Authority has been holding on for an amount of 20,000 Ghana Celia for a day’s use of the Stadium whip the Federation was unwilling to pay that huge demand consequently the competition had to be rescheduled to the second semester which already has the inter schools and colleges athletics competition.

T. I. Amass, Kumasi are the defending Champions in the boys soccer competition.

A decision has been reached to settle the impasse between Aduman SHS and Tweneboa Kodua SHS over the last slot left to complete the 32 list of schools battling for the trophy.

Stay tuned for the fixtures soon……..