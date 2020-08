1 hour ago

Afrobeat singer, KiDi had a blast yesterday evening at his surprise birthday party with family and friends.

The ‘Say Cheese’ hit maker celebrated his day in style as he was bombarded with birthday wishes all over social media and crowned with a surprise birthday party.

The party was attended by close friends of the singer including his producer, Richie Mensah, the CEO of Lynx Entertainment and other loved ones.

Watch video below: