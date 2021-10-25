3 hours ago

New Lynx Entertainment signee, Sam Oladotun’s much anticipated ‘Songs of Victory’ EP was launched on Friday, October 22 at the Destiny Nation Church in Tema.

The 6-track EP is currently available on all major music streaming platforms with songs like Ayeyi, Okokroko and Holy Water.

Label mates, Kidi and Kuami Eugene, were among the music heavyweights who were present to give support to the gospel singer.

There were also ministrations by Queendalyn Yurglee, Kobby Sam and ace music producer/evangelist, Kaywa.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, to a Ghanaian father and a Beninoise mother, Sam Oladotun relocated to Ghana at age 15 to pursue his passion.

He is a product of Citi TV‘s Voice Factory, having emerged as first-runner-up in the Season 4 of the singing competition in 2019.

Watch the video: