21 minutes ago

Ghanaian high-life and Afrobeats singer-songwriter, Dennis Nana Dwamena better known as Kidi has acknowledged few Ghanaian musicians who according to him are giving off their best.

In an interview on the Dryve of Lyfe show on YFM, he disclosed: “Fameye is doing amazing. Kofi Mole, Quamina MP and Sefa are all doing amazing.”

“And there is this other girl… I can mention so many people but since I am limited to five people, these are the people”.

When quizzed by Kojo Manuel if “this other girl” was a reference to Cina Soul, he replied humorously: “Cina is there but she is not a new cut. We know her from way back. That is why I didn’t even want to mention her because I know you will bombard me”.

He disclosed that he had recorded a couple of songs with Cina Soul after their song ‘Baddo’. However, they are yet to release these songs.

Kidi is currently out with an EP dubbed ‘Blue’ and according to him, the name of the EP stemmed from the fact that people need all the calmness and serenity now more than ever. Hence, the choice of the colour Blue to depict serenity.