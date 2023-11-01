3 hours ago

Elder Emmanuel Cudjoe, the National Deacon of the Church of Pentecost (CoP) in South Africa, who was kidnapped during a church service recently, has safely returned home, information gathered by citinewsroom.com has said.

His release, the news portal added, was made known in a WhatsApp conversation.

Apostle A. Yiadom-Boakye, the National Head Pastor in South Africa, conveyed the good news, the report added.

"God has done it, dear saints. By the grace of God, the National Deacon, Elder Emmanuel Cudjoe, has now returned home, alive. God has done it again, miraculously. Thank you for your prayers," he is reported to have said.

The incident unfolded when members of the Johannesburg branch of the Ghanaian Church of Pentecost were robbed at gunpoint during a church service, with Elder Emmanuel Cudjoe kidnapped in the process on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

The Ghana High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa, swiftly responded to the crisis, pledging to collaborate with the Church of Pentecost and the South African Police Service (SAPS) to secure the prompt and safe release of the CoP deacon.

"The Mission is presently working with the Church in cooperation with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to ensure the speedy and safe release and return of the victim to his family," the official statement from the High Commission of Ghana stated.

The statement further assured, "Kindly note that the South African Police are fully focused on the matter and are working hard to ensure the safe return of our compatriot."

At the time of this report, both the Church of Pentecost and Ghana's Mission in South Africa have yet to issue an official statement regarding the latest development.