1 hour ago

The Paramount Chief of Kikpande in the Kpembe Traditional Area in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, Kikpandewura Kanyiti I, has been suspended indefinitely from holding himself as chief of Kikpande.

The decision was taken by the Gonja traditional council at an emergency meeting on April 4 at the Jakpa’s Palace in Damongo with some 18 paramount chiefs and sub-chiefs in attendance.

The Mujipewura, Abdul-Rahman Bore was killed on disputed land on March 30, by unknown assailants.

The decision was contained in a letter signed by two chiefs who sat in the meeting and sighted by Citi News.

In the letter, the traditional council also prohibited the Kikpandewura from performing any function that relates to the customs and traditions of the Gonja kingdom.

It also directed the Kpembewura Banbange Ndefoso IV, Paramount Chief of Kpembe Traditional Area to be the caretaker chief of the Kikpande Traditional Area until further notice.

“This decision has become necessary following the alleged involvement of the Kikpandewura Kanyiti I in the murder of Mujipewura Abdul-Rahaman Bore. Any official dealings with Kikpandewura Kanyiti I from the date of this letter is null and void,” the traditional council added in the letter.

Source: citifmonline