The public relations officer of Hearts of Oak's National Chapters Committee, Kobby Jones has refuted claims by Kim Grant that he is responsible for the club’s resurgence as a force to be reckoned with in the Ghana Premier League.

Earlier this week, the former Hearts manager boldly took credit saying he is the reason the Phobia brand is attractive again.

“The fantastic job I did at Hearts of Oak made the club attractive and that why every player wants to play for the club” the 47 year old tactician said.

A comment that has not gone down well with the supporters mouthpiece who insists erstwhile Managing Director Mark Daniel Noonan deserves that praise.

“Kim Grant did not make Hearts Of Oak attractive but rather Mark Daniel Noonan” he told Kumasi-based Sikka FM.

Noonan brokered Hearts of Oak’s kit sponsorship deal with English sports manufacturing company Umbro – with the club’s jersey voted as one of the best kits in the world.

He was also responsible for the appointment Kim Grant, who lost his job in December.