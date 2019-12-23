1 hour ago

Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kim Grant has explained why his star striker Joseph Esso was not part of the traveling contingent that lost to Asante Kotoko in the replay of the President's cup.

The Phobians lost by 2-1 against bitter rivals Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Sunday.

But the decision that left most Hearts fans scratching their heads was the absence of star striker Joseph Esso who was linked to some foreign clubs few weeks ago.

The striker alongside Fatawu Mohammed did not make the Hearts of Oak team that traveled to Kumasi to play against Kotoko but speaking to the media post game, the coach revealed the striker was attacked by a bout of malaria.

“He had malaria few days to the game. That is why he didn’t play. He is part of the team."

“We played better. As I said it was a game of two halves. It would have been different if we convert our chances in the first half”

“It was a great game. Asante Kotoko had two chances and scored. I was quite pleased with the way we play. We can still play better" he said.