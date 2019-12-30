1 hour ago

Rumours have been rife about the sacking of Hearts of coach Kim Grant but that news has flatly been denied by the club's spokesperson Kwame Opare Addo.

Following the team's one nil defeat to Berekum Chelsea on the opening day of the Ghana Premier League, fans of the club agitated at the stadium for the removal of the coach but the club claims Kim Grant is still at post.

The Communication director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo on Kumasi FM has debunked news related to the sacking of their head coach Kim Grant.

According to Opare Addo, the gaffer still remains at post and will take the club through its normal training like always on Tuesday at the club's Pobiman training pitch.

"Kim Grant is still the head coach and will lead the team to training tomorrow morning at Pobiman" said Mr. Opare Addo.

He insists the English trained coach will be in charge of the team when they travel to Tarkwa to face Medeama Sc in the second week fixture.

"It's was an unfortunate that we lost our first game yesterday to Berekum Chelsea at home but we hope to work hard and improve on our performance going into our next game at Tarkwa to Medeama" He added.