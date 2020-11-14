2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal have disclosed that results of their coronavirus tests have all returned a negative result.

According to the club they had their first ever COVID-19 test on Wednesday and results that came out shows that the entire team is okay and they are good to go.

The club made this known with a message on their official twitter handle:

"The players, coaching staff and management were tested for Covid-19 for the first time on Wednesday in accordance with the GFA and Government of Ghana protocol. Those lab results have all returned negative. We are good to go"

56 players have tested positive for the coronavirus from 14 out of the 18 clubs after mandatory COVID-19 tests were done prior to the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

Accra Hearts of Oak is the worst hit club with 34 positive cases from the club's end which has resulted in the opening game between Hearts and Aduana Stars being cancelled.

Elmina Sharks returned 10 positive cases while Dreams FC also had six positive cases from their playing squad while Karela United had two cases.

Legon Cities, Great Olympics,Ebusua Dwarfs and Medeama each returned one positive case after the testing.