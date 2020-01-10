1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League newbies King Faisal have appointed Serbian coach Slaviša Božičić as the technical director of the club with Anthony Commey remaining head coach.

Following defeats in their opening two matches of the Ghanaian topflight campaign, management of the club thought it wise to augment the technical bench of the club hence this appointment.

The former Red Star Belgrade U19 trainer arrived in the Ghana on Sunday to takeover as the technical director of the club.

After defeats to Ashgold, rumours were rife that Anthony Commey had been sacked but the club issued a statement to debunk it meaning Commey will team up with the Serbian to ensure survival for the Insha Allah boys.

Božičić has already teamed up with Commey as the two have been pictured together planning and helping out on the training grounds.

The pair will be in the dugout when the Insha Allah boys travel to Dormaa in the match-day three fixture to lock horns with Aduana Stars