3 hours ago

King Faisal FC forward Ibrahim Osman has attributed his side's poor performances in the Ghana Premier League to high-profile defensive errors.

The struggling Kumasi based outfit are languishing at the bottom of the league standings as a result of poor display and the forward feels their backlines are to blame for their poor outing.

King Faisal are the worse defensive side in the 18-club league, conceding an average of 2.07 per game.

That record has brought their defensive set-up has under criticism and 20-year-old frontman, Osman feels his defensive charges deserve the backlash should their output in game matches be put under the microscope.

‘‘Our problem is our defense’’, the on-loan Kotoko striker told Kumasi FM.

‘‘They are good but commit little mistakes resulting in [us] losing games.

‘‘I’ve spoken to the coach and he’s told me there have been some additions. So we pray to get the best out of them’’, Osman added.