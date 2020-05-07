King Faisal FC forward Ibrahim Osman has attributed his side's poor performances in the Ghana Premier League to high-profile defensive errors.
The struggling Kumasi based outfit are languishing at the bottom of the league standings as a result of poor display and the forward feels their backlines are to blame for their poor outing.
King Faisal are the worse defensive side in the 18-club league, conceding an average of 2.07 per game.
That record has brought their defensive set-up has under criticism and 20-year-old frontman, Osman feels his defensive charges deserve the backlash should their output in game matches be put under the microscope.
‘‘Our problem is our defense’’, the on-loan Kotoko striker told Kumasi FM.
‘‘They are good but commit little mistakes resulting in [us] losing games.
‘‘I’ve spoken to the coach and he’s told me there have been some additions. So we pray to get the best out of them’’, Osman added.
