1 hour ago

Head coach of Ghana Premier League side King Faisal, Amadu Nurudeen haas blamed referee Daniel Laryea for his side's defeat to Aduana Stars.

Aduana Stars made it three wins on the bounce as they defeated King Faisal 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in their match day 19 clash on Sunday.

Bright Adjei was the hero for the Ogya lads as his first half strike was enough to hand his side all three points in the game but King Faisal protested his goal was offside among other call which they deemed dubious.

The King Faisal coach accused the FIFA referee of being behind their defeat to Aduana Stars on Sunday.

He called on the GFA to ensure that officiating is fair as people's lives are at stake when officiating is poor.

"This is the first time I am talking about officiating. In fact, this was very bad officiating," he told StarTimes Ghana after the game.

"This is the second round and GFA must be very firm on these referees because people's lives are at stake," he added.

King Faisal sit 5th on the league log with 29 points.

King Faisal will be hosted by Ashanti Gold SC in the matchday 20 games at the Len Clay Stadium.