1 hour ago

Coach of Kumasi based King Faisal Slaviša Božičić has decided to extend his stay with the club for the foreseeable future.

According to Kumasi based OTEC FM, the Serbian trainer has agreed a three year contract extension with the club.

This was after a marathon meeting was held between the coach and the club's new Executive Chairman George Amoako at the club's secretariat.

He joined the struggling club to try and salvage their season on a short term deal but he failed to win a single game but the club's hierarchy seem to be content with the job done and have agreed to continue the marriage.

But for the COVID-19, King Faisal would have been relegated to the first division as they failed to register a single victory in their 15 matches they played before the season was truncated.

Having amassed a paltry six points and lying 18th after 15 games, the Insha Allah club were heading for the drop before they were saved by the global pandemic.