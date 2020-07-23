2 hours ago

Coach of Kumasi based King Faisal Slaviša Božičić has decided to extend his stay with the club for the foreseeable future.

The Serbian trainer will be paid a monthly salary of $3000 as reported by Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.

This was after a marathon meeting was held between the coach and the club's new Executive Chairman George Amoako at the club's secretariat.

He joined the struggling club to try and salvage their season on a short term deal but he failed to win a single game but the club's hierarchy seem to be content with the job done and have agreed to continue the marriage.

As part of his targets, the Serbian coach must finish in the top four when football finally returns after the 2019/2020 season was annulled.

Having amassed a paltry six points and lying 18th after 15 games, the Insha Allah club were heading for the drop before they were saved by the global pandemic.

The Kumasi based club have also restructured their medical team per reports from, Oyerepa FM as Dr.Samuel Asiedu-Koranteng of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Directorate of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital will head the clubs new medical team.