34 minutes ago

Accra Great Olympics continued their impressive form in the Ghana Premier League on Tuesday after when they made light work of bottom club King Faisal with a 3-1 win.

The wonder club were going into this game on the back of an impressive 2-0 win in the much touted Mantse derby over Accra Hearts of Oak while King Faisal mounted a fierce comeback from 3-0 down after half time to record a 4-3 teiump over Berekum Chelsea.

The home side Great Olympics were the dominate team in the first half and rightly went into the break with a 1-0 lead courtesy Charles Danso Otu.

Matters did not change much for King Faisal as the home side pressed for more goals and it duly arrived on the 54th minute with Samuel Abbey Quaye the goal scorer this time.

Coach Sinason's charges managed to reduce the deficit in the 74th minute through Frimpong Boateng but Great Olympics made sure of the results in the 81st minute as Michael Yeboah put the game beyond King Faisal with the third goal.

The results takes Great Olympics second on the Ghana Premier League log with 21 points from 12 games while King Faisal drop to 15th pending other games on Wednesday.