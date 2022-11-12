1 hour ago

Struggling Ghana Premier League side King Faisal finally recorded their first win of the season after overcoming newly promoted side Kotoku Royals.

King Faisal were sixth time lucky as they rallied to beat Kotoku Royals 2-1 to record their first win in the betPawa Premier League.

Goals from Adom Antwi and Abednego Tetteh helped the Inshallah Boys to grab all the spoils at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.

The Kumasi-based side went into the match looking for their first Premier League win of the season following five straight defeats in the season.

Adom Antwi put the hosts ahead in the 27th minute as Abednego Tetteh extended the advantage in the second half before Emmanuel Marfo pulled one back for Kotoku Royals.