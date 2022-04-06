1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal have official lodged a complaint with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over the conduct of referee Misbaw Mohammed in the GPL week 22 clash last Thursday.

The Kumasi based side lost the game by a solitary goal at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa with a penalty converted by Vincent Atinga.

Initially the game was to be played on Wednesday but it was rained off and had to be continued the next morning.

According to King Faisal, the decision by the referee to award the mauve and yellow the spot kick changed the outcome of the game.

King Faisal protested vehemently when the penalty decision was awarded but it did not yield any results as it was effected.

The Kumasi based club insists that the foul that resulted in the spot kick occurred outside the penalty box and was no where near a penalty.

An official club statement on social media read;

"We have officially lodged a formal complaint to the GFA on the conduct of Referee Misbawu Mohammed during our game against Medeama on Thursday."

"The referee awarded a penalty to Medeama for a foul on Kwasi Donsu OUTSIDE the penalty area.His decision changed the outcome of the game."