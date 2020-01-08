9 minutes ago

Heavens have listened to the wail and cry of bank roller of Kumasi based King Faisal Alhaji Karim Gruzah as an investor has agreed to come on board and help alleviate the financial burden of the Premier League club.

Owner of Pacific Oil Ghana, Alhaji Abdul Malik has reached an agreement with bankroller of King Faisal Alhaji Grunsah to partner him in running affairs of the club.

Details of the deal is yet to be revealed.

Alhaji Malik was at the training grounds yesterday and promised giving an extra package of GHC300 and GHC500 to the existing winning bonus of the players and technical team respectively in their next three games.

King Faisal have been given a rude awakening in the Ghana Premier League as they have lost all two of their matches in the Ghana League on their return.