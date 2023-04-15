3 hours ago

Two MTN FA Cup semifinalists King Faisal and Dreams will turn their focus to the betPawaq Premier League after sealing their spots in the semifinal of the Cup competition last weekend.

King Faisal beat Aduana FC 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation time whiles Dreams FC pip Legon Cities 1-0 at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu to progress to their second consecutive MTN FA Cup semifinals.

King Faisal were the losers when the two sides met in the first round of the season as Dreams FC romped to a 2-0 win at the theatre of Dreams with Abdul Jalilu and Agyenim Boateng Mensah getting the goals for them.

King Faisal are 11th in the League table with 32 points after winning two, drawing two and losing one in their last five matches. Dreams FC sit in 13th place with 31 points – one point behind King Faisal but have won once in their last five matches with three of the games ending in defeats.

King Faisal coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu will be meeting his former employers for the first time since his dismissal in December last year. The former Medeama SC and Liberty Professionals coach has yet to lose since he took over from Jimmy Cobblah two weeks ago. Nasiru Osman, Benjamain Bature, Joseph Edu Dwomoh, Godfred Asiamah, Baba Yahaya and Samuel Boakye are some of the notable faces likely to line up for King Faisal whiles Dreams hope to rely on Emmanuel Adade, Abdul Jalilu, Emmanuel Agyei, Aholou Gael Avocevou and Ishmael Dede.

The game will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.

In other matches - Medeama SC will take on Karela United at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa. The mauves and yellows grabbed a vital away point at CAM Park following a 1-1 draw. Isaac Donkor scored the opener for Karela United before Philip Flamini’s own goal gave Medeama SC a point. The home side are 3rd with 41 points with just three points separating them from league leaders Aduana FC. Karela United have won three and lost two in their last five matches and sit in 10th place with 42 points.

Meanwhile FC Samartex 1996 will host Accra Lions at the Nsenkyire Sports complex at Sameraboi. Accra Lions go into the game with one win, three losses and one draw in their last five matches while 9th placed Samartex boasts of only one win from their last five League outings. Annor Walker’s Samartex will rely on Evans Osei Wusu, Dauda Yussif Seidu, James Sowornu, Kwasi Ofosu and Emmanuel Adu Siaw as Ibrahim Tanko’s Accra Lions parade the likes of Abass Samari Salifu, Richmond Sackey, David Oduro, Dominic Nsobila and Remember Adomako Boateng.

In the battle of strugglers, Legon Cities (17th) face off with Kotoku Royals (18th) at the El-Wak stadium on Sunday. Ten points separate them but Kotoku Royals have been the better side in the second round of the League having amassed 11 points – one point more than they gathered in the entire first round of the season. Kotoku Royals have yet to lose at home since they moved from Cape Coast t Dawu but they seem to have a chequered record on the road.

Northern giants Real Tamale United face Bibiani Gold Stars at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium fresh from the 1-0 loss to Nsoatreman FC in the MTN FA cup quarter final. Gold Stars have dropped to the 6th position due to some inconsistent outings in recent matches. Real Tamale United have 32 points and lie in the 12th position having picked up one win, three draws and one loss in their last five League matches. Gold Stars will rely on their top scorer Abednego Tetteh who has scored 10 goals since joining in the second transfer window. Others include Evans Owusu, Stephen Owusu Banahene, Ibrahim Laar and Emmanuel Appau. Issah Kuka, Manaf Umar, Baba Kushibo, Nurudeen Yussif Mohammed, Kwame Boakye, Gorge Renchi and Stepehn Badu Dankwa fired blank against Nsoatreman FC but the group are expected to show class against the Miners on Sunday. Bibiani Gold Stars won 1-0 at DUN’s Park when they met in the first round courtesy of Noah Martey’s 29th minute strike.