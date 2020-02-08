1 hour ago

King Faisal are yet to record a win in the on going Ghana Premier League after nine attempts and with this form and their generous defence,it appears relegation is nigh for the Insha Allah boys.

In their match day 9 clash against WAFA at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the home side had to rally late to find an equalizer after the away side had open the scores in 1-1 drawn game.

Abubakr Ibrahim gave the away side the lead in the game from the spot kick in the 67th minute before the home side responded late in the game with a penalty goal through Mustapha Mohammed in the 90th minute.

King Faisal are the second most prolific side in the League after scoring 12 times but have conceded a staggering 20 goals, tied with Aduana Stars who have a game in hand against Hearts of Oak on Sunday. Only Inter Allies (14) have scored more goals than the Kumasi-based club.

The Insha Allah boys are firmly rooted to the bottom of the league log having failed to win any of the 9 games with 5 of them at home.