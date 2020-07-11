22 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal have denied media reports that the club is set to ditch the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the Nyinahin Sports Complex.

Reports were flying around in the media space on Friday that the Kumasi based club were heading for Nyinahin as their new home for the next football season.

The Public Relations Officer of the club, Awal Mohammed has denied the claims saying they are false and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

"We’ve not planned of moving to the said venue (Nyinahin Sports Complex). Management has not taken any decision on this. All I can say is if the league is to be played today; we will play our games in Techiman, Ohene Ameyaw Park," he told OTEC FM.

"The people of Techiman really showed love to the team and they welcome us well when we decided to move our home there," he added.

The Insha Allah boys played thier home matches in the annulled 2019/2020 league season where they failed to win a single game but switch to the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman when the Baba Yara Stadium was under renovation.